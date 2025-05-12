After nearly 50 years, Brackley Jubilee Choir is set to perform its swan song this summer

After nearly 50 years, Brackley Jubilee Choir will sadly be performing its swan song this summer.

The popular choir started singing 48 years ago - and its summer concert on June 7 marks the culmination of decades of musical excellence and community engagement in Brackley, which began in 1977 when Eddie Palmer was the inspiration behind the formation of the Brackley Jubilee Choir for mixed voices, in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee celebrations.

While the choir said it is both "honoured and saddened" to share the news of its farewell concert, it said that this final concert "provides the opportunity to express the heartfelt gratitude from the choir for the unwavering support we have enjoyed from our audiences over many years".

Under the direction of Nick Perry, the final concert will feature a varied selection of well-known and beloved pieces that have resonated with audiences over the years. The full Summer Swan Song concert programme will feature an eclectic collection of choral music from madrigals to favourite anthems showcasing the capabilities and the dedication of our choir members – including some of the founder members.

The Brackley Jubilee Choir in Easter 2023.

“This concert is not just a farewell; it’s a celebration of the friendships, experiences, and music we’ve shared,” said chair Auriel Warwick.

"Over the past 48 years the choir has built an enviable reputation of successfully performing a number of challenging sacred music, classical, modern and musical theatre concerts and during this time we have been fortunate to have performed with many local talented musicians and professional soloists, and we invite everyone to join us for an evening filled with joy, nostalgia, and beautiful harmonies."

He added: "Thank you to those who have supported the choir over the years and join us as we take this final bow at Brackley Jubilee Choir and celebrate the power of music to bring people together."

The Summer Swan Song concert will take place on Saturday June 7, at 7.30pm in St Peter’s Church, Brackley. NN13 7BB.

Tickets: £10 (£5 under 16s) – are available at the door.

For more information about Brackley Jubilee Choir visit https://fran0476.wixsite.com/brackley-jubilee-cho