Affordable homes in Brackley set to increase thanks to £1.36 million investment from council

West Northamptonshire Council has purchased eight one-bedroom homes in Brackley to help meet the local demand for ‘affordable’ housing.

The homes are a part of a new 71-home development located south-east of Field View in the town.

West Northamptonshire Council’s purchase means the homes will remain available for affordable rent for the future.

Cllr Charlie Hastie, cabinet member for housing, said: “This is a great example of how we’re using a combination of government funding and developer contributions to deliver affordable, long-term housing solutions for our residents.

“By acting swiftly and stepping in when housing association partners weren’t able to proceed, we’ve been able to protect these homes for affordable rent.

“Without our intervention, they were at risk of being converted to discounted market sale, which would have reduced the amount of genuinely affordable housing available.”

The purchase will be funded through the Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF) and a commuted sum from a previous Brackley development.

Four of the new homes will be used as temporary accommodation for people at risk of homelessness.

The remaining four will be funded by the commuted sum.

Cllr Hastie added: “This proactive approach not only safeguards affordable provision in Brackley but also strengthens our ability to meet the growing housing needs of people across West Northamptonshire.

“It’s an investment that delivers lasting value – not just in financial terms, but in the stability and support it provides to local people.”

Once all approvals have been secured, the homes are expected to be ready in 2025/26.