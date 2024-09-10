A new housing strategy for the Banbury area has been designed to improve accommodation, tackle homelessness and maximise well-being.

Cherwell District Council has announced a new housing strategy and pledges to improve accommodation for those living in north Oxfordshire.

The council’s executive on Monday approved the new Housing Strategy 2025 - 2030 for a public consultation whose dates will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Councillor Chris Pruden, Housing Portfolioholder, said: “Housing that meets our residents’ needs is a key commitment. This new strategy will underpin the services we provide to vulnerable people and our management of housing in the district.

“The priorities are the delivery of affordable homes, improving the condition of existing housing and promoting the health and wellbeing of our communities through housing and tackling homelessness.

“Everyone deserves to live in a safe, quality home, so the strategy is good news and I am sure lots of people will have their say and help shape it as we progress to consultation.”

The council routinely reviews its housing strategy every five years to keep it up to date with the latest developments, such as legislation changes or social housing availability.

The priorities identified are informed by a review of housing pressures and challenges nationally and locally. These include the supply of affordable and social housing, increasing homelessness rates and the cost of living crisis.

When the final strategy is adopted, an action plan will be developed and progress in delivering it will be reported every year to the overview and scrutiny committee.

The council’s allocations scheme consultation to shape the policy for social housing applications is available at https://cherwell.citizenspace.com/ until October 1.