Advice for Banbury area residents using the railway to travel on New Year's Eve
Chiltern Railways has issued travel advice for people travelling on New Year's Eve.
Chiltern Railways are advising customers travelling tomorrow, Friday December 31, to check their journey times before they travel.
This New Year’s Eve Chiltern Railways’ services will be ending shortly after midnight. Customers are advised that purchasing tickets in advance from the website or app will save time at stations, and that the wearing of face coverings is mandatory onboard trains and in stations.
The last trains from Marylebone are as follows:
23.57 Marylebone - Aylesbury (via Amersham).
00.01 Marylebone - Oxford.
00.05 Marylebone - Banbury.
00.10 Marylebone - Aylesbury (via High Wycombe).
For full details of journey times, please refer to the journey checker on the Chiltern Railways website here: https://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/