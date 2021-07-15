Advice for Banbury area motorists as British Grand Prix returns to Silverstone

The F1 British Grand Prix returns to Silverstone to a full capacity crowd this weekend (Image from Highways England)

A one-way system will be introduced on the main A43 and extra traffic officers will be patrolling the area to cope with the huge numbers heading to Silverstone.

With racing taking place from tomorrow - Friday (July 16) to Sunday (July 18) - the event has been included in the latest phase of the UK Government’s Event Research Programme to welcome back hundreds of thousands of fans to the circuit.

Organisers expect an attendance of over 350,000 people across the three days with 140,000 on Sunday. Many will be travelling to the circuit and campsites in private vehicles.

Highways England s Senior Network Planner, Jamie Tomlin, said: “The British Grand Prix has always been the biggest date in the motor racing calendar and this is a major milestone for us all to see the circuit welcome back a full capacity crowd.

“We have been working closely with Silverstone to manage the traffic flow and will have extra traffic officers patrolling the area to make sure that everything goes as smoothly and safely as possible for people travelling to and from the circuit.

“A one-way system will be operating on the A43 which makes optimum use of the carriageways during peak times. We would encourage anyone not travelling to Silverstone to be aware of any diversions and to avoid the area if possible.

“Those attending the Grand Prix should leave plenty of time for their journeys and follow the signs from the M1, M40 and on their car parking pass, rather than relying on sat navs. While the sat nav will get them to Silverstone Circuit, depending on which car park they are on they may need to leave by different slip roads.”

With hot weather predicted over the weekend, drivers are also being advised the make sure they have provisions such as drinks with them in case of delays. Also to carry out basic vehicle checks before setting off on their journey.

As well as managing the traffic, Highways England will also have a stand at the event over the weekend, taking important road safety messages to motorsport fans.

Alongside partners from the emergency services, Highways England staff will be offering road safety advice from how to carry out basic vehicle checks and load safety, wearing the right kit on motorbikes to what to do if you break down on a motorway.

There will also be a number of vehicles on display such as the unmarked Operation Tramline HGV cab, a traffic officer vehicle and emergency services’ vehicles including a new Tesla police car.

Visitors can find the stand in the 'Family Zone' at the Northamptonshire circuit.

The British Grand Prix will be the first event to trial the Sprint Qualifying format which was announced by Formula 1 and the FIA in April.

The gates open to the general public at 7.30am on Friday and Saturday. The main stage on Friday evening features Rudimental DJ and the following night Anne-Marie, currently a judge on ITV’s The Voice UK, performs live.

On Sunday, gates open at 6.30am for the general public with the main race due at 3pm. Singer Becky Hill will close the weekend performing after the race.

As part of the Event Research Programme, ticket holders will need proof of a negative lateral flow test or full vaccination and checks will take place on arrival.

To ease traffic congestion, the A43 northbound will be one way from the B4525 interchange to Silverstone on both Saturday and Sunday from 6am until around 1pm. The A43 southbound will be closed to through traffic at Silverstone.

From approximately 3 to 8pm, the A43 southbound will be one way from Silverstone to the B4525 interchange while the A43 northbound will be one way from Silverstone to Abthorpe roundabout.