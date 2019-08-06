Admiral Holland road names confirmed

The housing development to be built on the site of the former Admiral Holland pub on Woodgreen Avenue has had its choice of road names confirmed.

Ground works have started on the former Admiral Holland pub site which will have residential properties built upon it.

An artists impression of the Admiral Holland development

The road names of the new development have now been confirmed by Cherwell District Council street name officers and will be Admiral Holland Road and Hood Court. Admiral Lancelot Holland was born in Middleton Cheney in 1887 and grew up in Banbury.

He was killed during active duty whilst commanding HMS Hood, the last battlecruiser built by the Royal Navy. On May 24, 1941 during the Battle of the Denmark Strait, HMS Hood suffered a catastrophic magazine explosion that broke the ship in half; the admiral and all but three of the crew of 1,418 were lost.