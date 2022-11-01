Ade Edmondson and supporting cast celebrate the first week of the sellout new show, A Christmas Carol at the RST

The play, written by David Edgar, is based on Charles Dickens’ well known Christmas tale and is probably the company’s most inclusive production yet. It has magic, diversity and the well-known message that mankind is our business – the common welfare, charity, mercy, forbearance and benevolence.In three articles we went behind the scenes at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre to see how the costumes are made, spoke to two actors about the delight in producing this Christmas favourite and to the director and designer who described the uncomfortable politics of the play’s message as more and more people in the UK face increasing poverty.A spokesman for the RSC said: “Ticket availability for A Christmas Carol is now very limited. To check availability visit rsc.org.uk daily for returns.”