By illusion and trickery, the ghost of Jacob Marley appears on Scrooge's bed

Ade Edmondson and supporting cast celebrate the first week of the sellout new show, A Christmas Carol at the RST

Ade Edmondson and a large supporting cast are celebrating the first full week of their sellout new show, A Christmas Carol at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford on Avon.

By Roseanne Edwards
4 minutes ago

The play, written by David Edgar, is based on Charles Dickens’ well known Christmas tale and is probably the company’s most inclusive production yet. It has magic, diversity and the well-known message that mankind is our business – the common welfare, charity, mercy, forbearance and benevolence.In three articles we went behind the scenes at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre to see how the costumes are made, spoke to two actors about the delight in producing this Christmas favourite and to the director and designer who described the uncomfortable politics of the play’s message as more and more people in the UK face increasing poverty.A spokesman for the RSC said: “Ticket availability for A Christmas Carol is now very limited. To check availability visit rsc.org.uk daily for returns.”

1. MHBG-01-11-22- Adrian Edmondson at desk -CENUpload.jpg

Scrooge (Ade Edmondson) in his counting house

Photo: Manuel Harlan

2. MHBG-01-11-22- Christmas Past Sunetra Sarker -CENUpload.jpg

Sunetra Sarker is the Ghost of Christmas Present

Photo: Manuel Harlan

3. MHBG-01-11-22 -Fezziwig's house -CENUpload.jpg

Fun and laughter at Fezziwig's workplace is one of the visits Scrooge makes to his past

Photo: Manuel Harlan

4. MHBG-01-11-22- Cratchit's christmas -CENUpload.jpg

Scrooge witnesses Christmas at the house of his clerk, Bob Cratchit and his family

Photo: Manuel Harlan

