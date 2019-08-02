Adderbury’s tribute to creator of reserve

Over 300 people filled Adderbury’s church to say goodbye to a much-loved supporter of the region’s rural areas.

Andrew Barnes was the countryside officer at Cherwell District Council for 12 years.

Born in Dorset and trained at Kew Gardens, Andrew moved to north Oxfordshire in the mid-1970s to take on a role which he developed to cover sport, recreation, landscape and development.

He also helped to put on the Great Run, a charity event around the centre of Banbury and built the first nine holes of what is now Cherwell Edge Golf Club.

The course was built with just a couple of young unemployed people to help and Andrew’s wife, Jeannette, pitched in by driving the earth moving truck.

Andrew’s purpose was to preserve and enhance habitats, and help meet the recreation needs of children and th elderly.

Later, Andrew created his own landscape business with Jeremy Sacha, forming Sacha Barnes.

Andrew’s legacy was the planning and inception of the Adderbury Lakes reserve, on land surrounding a former old people’s home, now owned by the parish council and looked after by volunteers.

Andrew leaves wife, Jeannette, daughters Lisa, Pippa and Teona, and son, Paul.

At his funeral a call went out for the village to mark Andrew’s life with a permanent link to Adderbury Lakes.