Adderbury nurse completes epic walk

A hospice nurse has marked her 60th birthday with a charitable walk across the country.

Lisa Rayner, a nurse with the Katharine House Hospice, returned last week from trekking across the country on the Wainwright Coast to Coast challenge, a quest that saw her complete 200 miles in just 12 days.

Lisa began her challenge at St Bees on the west coast and finished at Robin Hood Bay in the east.

Lisa said: “I have worked as a nurse for Katharine House Hospice for the past four years.

"This challenge something that I have always wanted to do and to raise money for a place that has such a personal connection to me means a lot.”

The odyssey coincided with Lisa's 60th birthday and, undaunted, she is looking to take on the Yorkshire Dales challenge next year.

Lisa has currently raised £759.93 for Katharine House and is looking to reach her £1,000 target via sponsorship on her JustGiving page.