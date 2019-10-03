Adderbury hospice thinking outside the box

Katharine House Hospice will host a unique theatre show, entitled Outside the Box, at The Mill Arts Centre later this month to raise much needed funds for the charity.

The show is written and performed by Liz Rothschild; a performer, celebrant and award-winning burial ground owner.

Outside the Box

Outside the Box has been described as funny, wise and taboo busting; confronting the ‘Elephant in the room’ death, with grace and humour.

Liz asks the audience to embrace mortality and look on the bright side of life, as she weaves untold and surprising stories with a hint of history and some pithy commentary on the funeral

industry from someone who knows.

Liz’s unique insights and experiences have created a highly original show, combining mercurial tales and miraculous truths, collected over the years from life’s finishing line.

Perfect for healthcare professionals and the general public alike, Outside the Box is an uplifting and often funny look at the one certainty in life that we all face.

The show takes place on Wednesday, October 23 from 7.30pm.

Tickets available from The Mill Arts Centre and from the Katharine House Hospice website.