Adderbury golfers drive it home for hospice

The 15th Adderbury Golf Day for Katharine House Hospice, held at Milcombe's Rye Hill Golf Club this summer, attracted 77 golfers of varying skills and raised much needed funds for the charity.

The tournament has been well supported by the community since its inception in 2005 with many golfers playing in every single event.

Nick Fennel with KHH's Nina Baker

The inaugural event raised £818 and has been growing from strength to strength over the years. This year the tournament raised a £7425.

In total the Adderbury Golf Day has raised £50,000 for Katharine House Hospice.

A hospice spokesperson said: "A huge thanks to Nick Fennel who has played an integral role in organising this annual event since it started in 2005, to Rye Hill Golf Club for putting on such a great day at this year’s event and to all of the players for their generosity."