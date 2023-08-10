News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Actor near Chipping Norton to perform one-woman show about her upbringing by deaf blind mother

An actor near Chipping Norton will perform a one-woman show at a London festival about growing up with a deaf and blind mother.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST

Hetty Nelson from Heythrop will perform the 45-minute show titled CODBA (Child Of Deaf Blind Adult) at the Camden Fringe Theatre Festival on Sunday August 20 and Monday 21.

The actor, who is a founding member of Burning Speare Theatre Company, was driven to tell the story of her truly remarkable mother, who “grabbed every opportunity life gave and sometimes threw at her”.

In the show, Hetty swaps between her younger self and family members, using sign language and childhood memories to give an insight into her upbringing by a fearless deaf and blind mother.

The story shows how Hetty’s mother uses unorthodox coping strategies as she guides herself and her four children without constraint through early life together.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://camdenfringe.com/events/codba/

Related topics:London