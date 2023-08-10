Actor near Chipping Norton to perform one-woman show about her upbringing by deaf blind mother

An actor near Chipping Norton will perform a one-woman show at a London festival about growing up with a deaf and blind mother.

Hetty Nelson from Heythrop will perform the 45-minute show titled CODBA (Child Of Deaf Blind Adult) at the Camden Fringe Theatre Festival on Sunday August 20 and Monday 21.

The actor, who is a founding member of Burning Speare Theatre Company, was driven to tell the story of her truly remarkable mother, who “grabbed every opportunity life gave and sometimes threw at her”.

In the show, Hetty swaps between her younger self and family members, using sign language and childhood memories to give an insight into her upbringing by a fearless deaf and blind mother.

The story shows how Hetty’s mother uses unorthodox coping strategies as she guides herself and her four children without constraint through early life together.