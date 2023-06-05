About 50 local actors will take to the stage for Banbury's biggest pantomime

About 50 local actors adults and children alike will take to the stage this month as part of Banbury’s biggest pantomime performance.

One of Banbury’s leading independent theatre companies, Avocet Theatre Company (ATC), will stage a huge version of the classic Sleeping Beauty this month, which promises to be Banbury’s biggest pantomime to date.

The performance follows the company’s sold-out and critically acclaimed production of Disney’s Moana the Musical Jr, and ATC plans to further push boundaries and offer a range of engaging performances for audiences and cast members alike.

The company is a registered charity and dedicates time to supporting the local community through various initiatives, including raising nearly £1,500 for local causes, the NHS, and food banks during lockdown by creating virtual content.

This month's Sleeping Beauty show comes off the back of the theatre company's success with Moana the Musical.

Ben Coleman, chairman of ATC, takes on the role of Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty while also writing and directing this unique pantomime. He said: "I began writing Sleeping Beauty not long before the end of Moana.

"It had been a few years since I had written a full pantomime, and I had forgotten the amount of work that goes into the process! However, hearing people laugh and enjoy the show at our first read-through made the work all worth it, and I am so lucky to have such an incredible cast to bring this show to life. In fact, for some roles, we actually have two casts!

"We were completely overwhelmed by the turnout to the auditions for Sleeping Beauty. Having two casts undoubtedly presents its own challenges, but the remarkable dedication of our hardworking cast and team has made the process so much smoother. Many of these talented individuals are new members who have quickly become indispensable parts of ATC."

Avocet Theatre Company is a registered Banbury-based charity and is run by a team of dedicated and experienced volunteers. Renowned for staging varied and ambitious productions, ATC’s regular pantomimes have proven to be very popular, growing to be the biggest in the Banbury area.

Members of the Avocet Theatre Company rehearsing for Sleeping Beauty.

Sleeping Beauty: A Musical-Pantomime will take place at Wykham Theatre, in Wykham Park Academy School, from June 22-24. Thursday’s and Friday’s showings will take place at 7.30pm and on Saturday there will be performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.