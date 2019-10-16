AA reveals Warwickshire's best restaurants

The AA has unveiled The Restaurant Guide 2020, the food lover’s guide to eateries in Britain, containing more than 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.
View more
The AA has unveiled its best Warwickshire's restaurants in its new Restaurant Guide for 2020.
The AA has unveiled The Restaurant Guide 2020, the food lover’s guide to eateries in Britain, containing more than 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.