A sticky situation: Brackley fire crew helps rescue pensioner from 'thigh deep' mud in South Northamptonshire village

An 85-year-old woman had to be rescued by firefighters after she got stuck in deep mud in Plumpton in South Northamptonshire.

The sticky situation occurred at 11.34am yesterday (Thursday October 28) when the pensioner phoned 999 to alert emergency services that she had become stuck in mud that reached to her thighs. She used 'What3Words' app to inform them of her location.

Firefighters and police officers attended the scene.

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crew from Brackley helped to remove the 85-year-old woman from the mud using a short ladder and shovels.

"They also liaised with police, who arranged to transport the woman back to her home."

Emergency services left the scene just under two hours later at 1.13pm.