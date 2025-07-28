A mum was left surprised after her unusual dental complaint turned out to a sign of the menopause.

Angela Cook, 49, started to experience unbearable gum pain whenever she ate and couldn’t understand why.

The mother of one endured intense gum ache, particularly around her molars, when eating hard or chewy foods.

Enjoying her favourite treats – humbugs, sugar cane and apples – was impossible - and soon eating everyday meals became agonising. Her dentist told her the discomfort was due to ageing.

Angela, a psychologist from Banbury, said: "I never had any tooth or gum problems before the menopause – dentists would tell me how healthy my teeth were. So, this was a massive surprise."

Angela had been experiencing typical menopausal symptoms - hot flushes and mood changes – for a while but hadn’t made the connection.

It was only when she happened to overhear a discussion on the radio about menopause and gum health that everything clicked into place – and she realised she was going through the menopause.

She shared her story after a poll of 1,000 women yet to go through menopause, commissioned by CanesMeno, found 19 per cent consider it a mystery.

There are 50 recognised signs of the ageing process - including dental problems, a symptom 89 per cent aren’t aware can develop during the climacteric.

Hormonal fluctuations, particularly a drop in oestrogen during menopause, can cause gums to become inflamed, bleed and ache, according to experts.

Determined to find a solution, Angela started researching online for possible treatments and came across 'gum massaging' on YouTube - gently rubbing the gums underneath each tooth with her fingers after flossing, once a day. She started doing it daily and noticed an instant difference.

"It left me in great pain and apprehensive about eating food that had to be chewed, so I was desperate for anything that would help take away the pain I was in, even if it was a little. I felt relieved when I came across the radio segment - I didn't feel so alone,” said Angela.

Due to the massaging, over time, her symptoms gradually improved, and Angela still massages her gums weekly to maintain her gum health and prevent flare-ups.

She also still experiences hot flushes, ‘few and far between’, as well as occasional night sweats.

Angela, married to Matthew Cook, 57, a builder, and mum to daughter, Dee, 14, said: "I still experience aching from time to time, but not so much.

"I miss eating humbug sweets and sugar cane, but the risk of having the gum ache, like before, curbs my cravings."

It comes after further research of 1,000 women who are going or have been through menopause, by CanesMeno found 52 per cent didn’t feel prepared for the ageing process.

With 52 per cent of all women polled – both those who have and haven’t experienced the ageing process believing more needs to be done to educate women on it. Similarly, 48 per cent think the wider public needs to be better educated on the topic, while 35 per cent wish they’d been taught about menopause at school, university, or college.