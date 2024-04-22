Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Rowe of Banbury was a ‘bright, funny and intelligent’ teenager who died less than 48 hours after being suddenly taken ill. Saturday’s match will raise money for Meningitis Now (formerly the Meningitis Trust) 30 years after he died.

The match will be held at the Broughton and North Newington (B&NN) Sports and Social Club starting at 3pm. Fighting it out for the trophy will be the B&NN current team and the B&NN veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny was born in Banbury in 1978 and went to school at St Mary’s Primary then on to Banbury School.

Danny Rowe will be remembered in the football match this Saturday afternoon, April 27

Match organiser Glen Staite-Loveridge said: “Dan was 16 years old when he died from Meningococcal Meningitis and Septicaemia on July 29, 1994.

“He was a bright, caring, funny and intelligent boy - very fit and active before he was suddenly taken ill. When the disease struck it took less than 48 hours before he passed away despite the dedicated team at the John Radcliffe hospital doing all they could to save him.

“Dan’s absolute passion was football - if he wasn’t playing in the People’s Park with his friends he was playing for Broughton & North Newington under 17s where he was named Player of the Year for the 1992/93 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was an ardent Liverpool fan from a very early age and a piece of the Anfield Kop is buried with him, thanks to one of his dearest friends contacting the appeal fund selling pieces of the famous terrace at the time.”

The charity football match will be between the current FC team and the Broughton and North Newington veterans

Danny died after just completing his GCSEs. His plan had been to complete his A Levels and go on to study sports journalism. He had done work experience at both Swindon Town FC and 90 Minutes magazine in London, placements that inspired his decision.

“To keep Danny's memory alive a number of his friends would do an annual football match which was held annually at Broughton and North Newington Football Club,” said Mr Staite-Loveridge.

“Then 25 years ago I got invited to play in the game. My Mum had been extremely poorly with meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia, so raising money for this good cause was something very close to my heart, Raising awareness as well as keeping Danny’s memory alive was the important thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Several years later I took over as Manager of Broughton and North Newington First Team and I continued to arrange the game annually in Danny's memory. I left Broughton in 2016 in the capable hands of Allan Malcolm who is now the club's chairman.

Everyone is invited to go along to enjoy the football match and help raise money for the Meningitis Society

"Despite a couple of Covid hit years myself and Allan have continued with the Danny Rowe Memorial trophy.”

Mr Staite-Loveridge offered huge thanks go to Broughton and North Newington Football Club for their ongoing support and special thanks to Allan Malcom.

“Remembering Danny is important to so many people and we will continue to keep his memory alive playing the game we all love,” he said.