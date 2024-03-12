Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbury Town Council and Banbury Badr 313 Cricket Club have joined forces to provide cricket grounds at Hanwell Fields. The collaboration is described as a ‘shared commitment to foster sporting excellence and engagement’. And the ambition is that Hanwell Fields will become a premier destination for cricketing excellence.

The introduction of cricket grounds at Hanwell Fields marks a significant milestone in Banbury's sporting journey, reflecting a dedication to cultivating a diverse and inclusive sporting culture within the community.

This eagerly-awaited development opens up a wealth of opportunities for cricket enthusiasts, providing a platform for players of all ages and abilities to develop and showcase their talent and passion for the sport.

Cllr Martin Phillips, left, with Cllr Kieron Mallon at the new cricket grounds at Hanwell Fields

Leader of the Town Council, Cllr Kieron Mallon, said: the initiative offers numerous benefits.

"The addition of cricket grounds at Hanwell Fields enhances our recreational amenities and sporting provision while reinforcing our commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles. We're looking forward to seeing residents of all ages embrace this opportunity and enjoy cricket.”

Mr Mallon said the cricket grounds would help to improve residents’ quality of life.

Catering to a wide spectrum of participants, the grounds will offer tailored programmes and events to accommodate varying skill levels and interests. From youth leagues to adult tournaments, it promises to be a bustling hub of activity, fostering sports development, teamwork and personal growth. Participants can anticipate a rewarding and enriching experience on and off the field.