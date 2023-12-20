A ‘merry’ good time – Banbury care home welcomes Santa for a festive surprise

A care home in Banbury welcomed the local community – and a very special guest – through its doors for some festive fun.

Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, welcomed local people, as well as guest of honour Father Christmas, to join residents, their families and team members to get into the festive spirit with a very special Christmas fair.

Residents and guests donned their favourite Christmas jumpers to browse a variety of stalls selling handmade goods, including jewellery, Christmas cards and pet treats, while enjoying a delicious mulled wine or hot cocoa. However, the cherry on top of the cake – or the star on top of the tree – was meeting the man himself in the home’s very own grotto, which the team made specially for the event.

91-year-old June, a resident at Highmarket House, said: “The fair was lovely and it was so interesting to see all the different things people have made – I’m always on the lookout for nice presents for my five grandchildren, and bought a few little bits for them.

Christine, a resident at Highmarket House, was delighted to meet Santa

“It was wonderful to see other residents enjoying the festivities with their families and the little ones even got to meet Father Christmas!”

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, added: “We had a wonderful time getting into the festive spirit with some help from Father Christmas – it’s not every day the man himself makes an appearance!

“The residents had a fantastic time sharing their favourite Christmas memories and enjoying a festive tipple with friends, relatives and our neighbours – it was a wonderful way to build new relationships and give something back to the local community.

“Everyone here at Highmarket House is now feeling well and truly ready for Christmas and we’re looking forward to continuing the festivities over the coming weeks. I’d like to extend a big thank you to everyone who came – and wish everyone a very merry Christmas.”

Ho, ho, ho! Santa made a special appearance

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.

To find out more about Highmarket House, please contact the Home Manager, Francesca Cowley, on 01295 297596 or email [email protected]