A-Level results day: Highest performer nationally in chemistry among successes at Northamptonshire school

A student from a Northamptonshire school has been told he was the highest performer nationally for one exam board in chemistry.

The OCR exam board has informed Sponne School in Towcester that Stefano Whitbread was the highest performing candidate nationally in OCR’s A-Level Chemistry.

This achievement is among others, which the school is proud of this A-Level results day, including 50 percent of students gaining the highest A* - B grades.

The school says it is the best set of results since 2015.

Sponne School celebrating A-Level results.

Outstanding performances

Stefano Whitbread (A*A*A*A*) who will be reading Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Southampton

Emily Underwood (A*A*A*A) who will be reading Engineering at Cambridge University

Edward Mold (A*A*AA) who will be studying Engineering at Sheffield University

Orianne Neyroud (A*AA) will be reading History at the University of Oxford

Jake Moore (AAA) will be reading Medicine at Imperial College

Ben Martindale (A*A*A) will study Business and Management at the University of York

Gabriel Osborne (AAA) will be studying Politics and International Relations at Birmingham University

Lauren Pettefer (A*AA) will be heading to Cardiff University to read Psychology and Professional Development

Amie Reynolds (AAA) will be heading to Cardiff University to read Biomedical Sciences respectively

Melody Powell (Euphonium) and Katie Skey (Cornet) have both secured places at the Royal Welsh College of Music, whilst Nathan Burt (Percussion), Charles Botterill (Piano) and Lydia Game (Voice) are taking up places at Birmingham Conservatoire.

Other students who excelled and are taking a year out to consider next steps include Esmee Lowery (A*A*A*) and Phoebe Earnshaw (A*A*A).

Several students have also secured highly competitive degree apprenticeships in areas such as the police and marketing this year.

Headteacher Mr Iain Massey said: “We are really proud of our students who have done so well in gaining these excellent results in both A level and vocational qualifications. The grades reflect the hard work that students put in and the outstanding teaching and support provided by the staff at Sponne School.

"Year 13 enhanced their outstanding academic attainment with exceptional achievements outside of the classroom in many other areas such as sport, music and drama culminating in an amazing performance of Les Misérables and performances in the Birmingham Symphony Hall in July.

"They were a group of students who had a hugely positive influence on the school acting as superb role models for our younger students. The diverse range of courses and destinations achieved by the students reflects our school ethos of Dream Believe Achieve. Well done to all our students.”

Mrs Mort, head of Sponne sixth form added: “I want to congratulate all the students on their hard work and resilience. We are so proud of what they have achieved and I wish them all the best in the future. They all have so much potential with exciting and successful futures ahead of them, in whatever pathway they have chosen.”