A day at the races for Banbury care home resident

Banbury Heights Nursing Home resident Mary Henderson rolled back the years with a day out at the Edgecote Point to Point race meet.

Mary had previously been a racehorse trainer and a rider and managed to catch up with some old friends in the horse fraternity at the meeting.

She met with a former jockey of her horses Jo Parris, who is now a judge and Alan Walker, a retired vet who took care of Mary’s horses.

Mary put a bet on two horses with one finishing third and the other coming home first.

She treated herself to a toddy of whiskey with her winnings.