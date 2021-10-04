A creative family has moored its travelling business in Banbury for the next two weeks - selling upcycled copper jewellery

Jewellery-maker Rich McKenzie with his wife Jackie and children Bobby and Fleur

Rich MacKenzie runs by Bike & Boat and travels the waterways with his family, making and selling his upcycled copper creations along the way.

The 41-year-old sets up his workshop from his 60ft narrowboat on the canal. The family travels the length of the country stopping off along the way to trade.

Mr McKenzie said: "We’ve already had a great welcome in Banbury and I am looking forward to set up my workshop to make some pieces and hopefully sell a few while we’re here.

Rich McKenzie at work - his upcycled copper jewellery is made on the stern of the narrowboat

"Banbury was a place that we wanted to stop off as we cruised from Oxford to Llangollen and then further north before returning to Oxford for winter. It really does feel like a second home for us."

Mr MacKenzie, who lives on the boat with his wife Jackie, 11-year-old son Bobby, five-year-old daughter Fleur as well as their cat and nine-month-old rescue puppy, said trade has been hit this year because of the pandemic. But he hopes Banbury people will like his attractive jewellery and help keep the business afloat.

"I make each item of copper jewellery to order so that it’s just right and fits the customer perfectly. This also is great as living on a canal boat we don’t have a great deal of room to keep a stock of made up pieces. I usually use copper gifted to me from local plumbers we find on our travels to make my pieces."

Mr MacKenzie's love of creating started when he lost his father in 2020.

Copper earrings - an example of Rich McKenzie's work which is made to order

He said: "When Dad passed away it just hit me like a ton of bricks just how short life was. Having a trade that I can do from the stern deck of the boat means that we can travel the UK’s canals and rivers to our heart’s content."

By Bike & Boat will be open on the canal in Banbury from Monday to Friday from 10am this week and next, along the canal towpath in the town. After this, they will be heading south towards Oxford.

Mr MacKenzie added: "We’ve just come from Chester via Birmingham, Warwick and Leamington Spa and are so happy to have finally arrived in Banbury; the views on our cruise in were stunning and breathtaking."

People can follow By Bike & Boat's UK movements on their website bybikeandboat.co.uk or on their social media Facebook/Twitter/Instagram @BikeandBoatUK