A Banburyshire schoolgirl's Christmas book is a gift for a princess - or even two!

A Banburyshire schoolgirl's Christmas book has become a gift for a princess - or even two!

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlene of Monaco have both received a copy of The Girl Who Loved Christmas, by Harriet Murray-Hundley of Clifton.

The Deddington Primary School pupil’s heart-warming story about joy and kindness at Christmas time has sold 200 copies and orders are still coming in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family friend, who knows Princess Charlene of Monaco well, offered to take the Royal mum-of-two a signed copy of the book – which led to the idea of getting a copy to the Princess of Wales.

Harriet Murray-Hundley, whose Christmas book has been sent to two princesses - and raised money for good causes

Dad David Murray-Hundley, who illustrated the book, said: “Harriet’s very low key about it all. A stranger who bought the book asked her how she felt and she said ‘it’s cool and I like that I am going to help people’.

"One parent said the book was going in their family’s Christmas Eve box and another told us that her daughter was babysitting for some children and they would not go to sleep until the book was read out. Another stranger came up to me and said how amazing it was.

"She had wanted to do something for the past year so we sat down and put it together over a period of time. Artwork was actually done by me (yes, I got a G for Art) but I know how to use various tech to get what I need. Harriet’s Mummy Trina was the grammar checker,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now she wants to write a song and to build a free game for Roblux. We’ve held pop-up shops at the school for two weeks and we’ve sold about 100 hardbacks and 100 paperbacks.”

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlene of Monaco, who have received a copy of Harriet Murray-Hundley's Christmas book

Profits from the sales will be divided between Oxfordshire Mind, Oxfordshire Autism family support, Home Start in Banbury, Chipping Norton and Bicester and Deddington Primary School PTA.

Harriet is in her final year of primary school and has wished her headteacher a Happy Christmas every day since she was in reception. Her love for the Christmas spirit inspired her to write this delightful book which follows a girl called Hope who believes Christmas is so much more than just a day in December.

With her unrelenting festive spirit, she brings joy, kindness and a touch of magic to her little village school. From wrapping gifts for those in need to spreading Christmas cheer on sunny summer days, Hope reminds us all that the true spirit of Christmas is about giving, sharing and happiness every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each page is brought to life with Dad’s colourful and whimsical artwork – it is a perfect Christmas gift.

Outside of school, Harriet loves to write, play basketball, ride her bike and help her little sister, Georgie, with her learning at home.

The Girl Who Loves Christmas is available from The Great Western Arms, Aynho, The Red Lion, Deddington, The Red Lion, Adderbury​ or Fenemore Farm Shop, Clifton.

Or you can buy it online at https://www.thegirlwholovedchristmas.com/at £10.99 (hardback), £5.99 (paperback) or £1 as an e-book.