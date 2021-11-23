A Banburyshire man, 28, found dead at home overdosed on drugs, Oxfordshire coroner finds

Oxfordshire Coroner's Court, where inquests are held

Carl David Culliford, was found dead at his home in Henry Gepp Close, Adderbury on Friday, August 6. An official investigation into his death began six days later and an inquest was opened on September 15.

An inquest hearing took place at Oxford Coroner's Court, County Hall, Oxford last Tuesday, November 16 heard before assistant coroner, Nicholas Graham.

It was found that Mr Culliford, who was born in Exeter, Devon, died of multi-drug toxicity, having taken an overdose of medication and illicit drugs.