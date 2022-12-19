94-year-old Banbury care home resident completes lifelong wish to fly a plane this Christmas

94-year-old Frances Giles fulfilled a lifelong wish of flying a plane this Christmas thanks to her care homes Wishing Tree initiative.

Frances Giles who is a resident of the Seccombe Court, had her very first flying lesson after requesting to take to the skies through the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ initiative, which encourages residents to suggest ideas for new hobbies they’d like to try.

Frances informed the home that she has always wanted to fly a plane, and the team at the home wasted no time in getting the wish off the ground and organising the lunchtime flight at Enstone Airfield.

Frances said: "I loved every second! It was brilliant to take control of the plane and be flying over my home, looking down on so many places I have visited. The views were spectacular as it was such a clear day."

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: "Here at Seccombe Court, no wish is too big or too small and so when Frances said she wanted to fly a plane we knew we had to make her dream a reality.

"Our Wishing Tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share their ambitions and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality. We are thrilled to have helped Frances complete her lifelong wish and it was wonderful to see the smile on her face as she landed after her flight.