90-year-old golfer from village near Banbury claims cup at local tournament

Will Morris put his longevity down to clean living as he claimed the top spot at Tadmarton Heath Golf Club’s men’s senior Veterans Cup last month (June 23).
The longstanding member of the club who lives in Rollright said: "No processed food, no alcohol, no fast women, and no fast cars."
Will, who walked the entire 5,699-yard course, won with a remarkable score of 45 Stapleford points, made even more impressive after a mistake on the 14th hole resulted in a two-shot penalty.
The recently crowned senior champion is a popular member at the club and can be seen playing the game he loves twice a week.
A spokesperson for the club said: "Will is regularly heard saying that he does not hit the ball as far as he used to, but fellow competitors comment that all too often he hits the ball straight, avoiding troublesome gorse and bunkers."