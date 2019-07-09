60s chart band Cupid’s Inspiration play Banbury for Horton fund

Music from the 50s and 60s is on the bill at Banbury’s Trades and Labour Club on Friday (July 12) when Cupid’s Inspiration and Billy Fury tribute Rob Dee take the stage.

The gig will include more sounds of the 50s and 60s thanks to SR’s Disco in a night of nostalgia.

The event is in aid of Keep The Horton General’s fighting fund and tickets at £8 are available from the club.

Cupid’s Inspiration is perhaps best known for its fab 1969 hit Yesterday Has Gone. The disc went to No 4 in the UK Hit Parade against fierce 1960s opposition.

Billy Fury’s hits peaked with Halfway to Paradise which Rob Dee is bound to thrill the audience with on Friday.