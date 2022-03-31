60 years of entertainment: How Banbury Operatic Society is still producing great performances in town

The Banbury Operatic Society has just celebrated its 60th anniversary - photo is of a Mikado performance from 1993

Banbury Operatic Society (BOS), Banbury’s longest running musical theatre group, turned 60 in 2021. In celebration of its diamond anniversary, the club has sent in this piece on its history, future, and the challenges the society faced during the pandemic.

How it began

At the start of the 1960s, two teachers at Easington School (which later morphed into Banbury School and is now Wykham Park Academy) had the idea of staging two Gilbert and Sullivan productions, with school pupils and local singers, including some from Banbury Choral Society and, for dramatic input, Banbury Cross Players.

A meeting in July 1960 resulted in ‘Banbury Operatic Society – affiliated to the Banbury Cross Players’. Its first production was Yeoman of the Guard.

In 1961 the society was renamed to Banbury Amateur Operatic Society - the term ‘Amateur’ was later dropped. The first production in this guise was The Pirates of Penzance, staged in November 1961.Over the years BOS has staged over 100 full productions and countless concerts.

Jennifer Powell, now better known as Jenny Tustian, who has been with BOS for all 60 years, said: “I have so enjoyed a wide variety of productions, played some lovely principal roles, and sung joyous chorus work. I've been to Hennef, our twinning town, with every production we took there, which has always been given a standing ovation – wonderful memories.

“The friends I have made are very special and I have many treasured memories.

The Banbury Operatic Society has celebrated its 60 anniversary - photo is of their Pirates Daughters performance

“I learned my stagecraft along the way, enjoyed being dressed in amazing costumes, with full orchestras, stage settings, singing and acting, just perfect.

“I've been involved in every production and was honoured to be the society chairman in our glorious 50th golden year.

“Banbury should be very proud to have our fabulous society, giving music, dance, operettas and musicals for all to enjoy. Long may it continue.”How BOS and YOBOS beat COVID

The pandemic meant that no staged productions could take place.

The Banbury Operatic Society has celebrated its 60 anniversary - photo is of their Pirates Policemen performance

Undeterred, in September 2020, YOBOS - BOS's youth arm Youth of Banbury Operatic Society - put on a concert filmed in lockdown called The Lockdown Look Back, www.yobos.co.uk/lockdownlookback.

This production looked back at shows YOBOS has performed in its 17-year history and was free to view for a month in order to promote the arts and provide entertainment in the community. However, viewers were asked to consider donating via a JustGiving page to raise money for YOBOS, Katharine House Hospice and Banbury Young Homeless Project. Donations exceeded £1,000.

In October 2020, BOS put on an online concert, also filmed in lockdown, entitled Another Op’nin’, Another Online Show. Filming in their own homes, BOS members created an exciting virtual concert featuring songs from a vast array of musicals.

Banbury Operatic Society’s social secretary, youth officer and other society members ran numerous online quizzes during the first lockdown, which proved to be a fun way of keeping members and supporters connected.

The Banbury Operatic Society is celebrating its 60th anniversary - photo is of a previous performance

YOBOS returned to the stage in August 2021 with In the Heights. The performance included immersive seating to allow for social distancing and a street market before each performance. Hot on the heels of YOBOS, BOS produced A Night at the Oscars.

After 18 months of lockdowns and ‘easedowns’, it was time for some classy celebrations.

A Night at the Oscars incorporated some of the best music from a range of films, derived from four Oscar categories.

More about BOS

Banbury Operatic Society normally performs two shows a year at the Wykham Theatre, Wykham Park Academy.

The shows produced range from operettas like The Pirates of Penzance and Orpheus in the Underworld through classic musicals like The Sound of Music and Oklahoma to more contemporary musicals such as Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

The Banbury Operatic Society has celebrated its 60 anniversary - photo is of their first production Yeoman of the Guard.

Rehearsals take place mainly at Christopher Rawlins School in Adderbury or in Wykham Theatre.

With anything from 20 to 60 people in any given show, often with many costume changes, things can get a little hectic backstage, but the camaraderie can be amazing.

The performers are ably supported by a host of backstage helpers, covering stage management, sound, lighting, wardrobe, front of house and much, much more.

Orchestras for shows are drawn from local musicians, many of whom play with Banbury Symphony Orchestra, but students from Wykham Park Academy also often play alongside the more experienced musicians. Central to the delivery of a successful show are the production team.

One of BOS’s regular stage directors, Janet Bishop, said: “It is always very rewarding to be involved in directing BOS in any production be it an operetta such as a G&S or a more modern musical, such as Sister Act. Of course, each show throws up many challenges but the end result of seeing a talented band of people on stage both enjoying themselves and giving enjoyment to others, always makes the process very worthwhile.”

Banbury Operatic Society’s next performance will be The Mikado in April. The cast have been rehearsing since before Christmas for one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular productions. Set in Japan, The Mikado tells the story of love triumphing over pomposity and institution, as it so often does in Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.

Performances will be in Wykham Theatre, 7.30pm nightly from Wednesday April 20 through to Saturday April 23. There will also be a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from www.banburyoperaticsociety.co.uk/tickets.