£50,000 appeal is launched to rebuild Brackley Town FC clubhouse

Brackley Town Football Club have launched its Stand Together campaign to raise £50,000 to help with the re-development of the club’s clubhouse that was destroyed by fire earlier this year.

The clubhouse was destroyed in a massive blaze in June.

An aerial picture shows the extent of damage

Photos of the wreckage and video were featured in the Banbury Guardian the following morning.

The fundraising initiative, supported by the club’s board, has been formed by a group of supporters and is being led by Graham Shaw, the club’s commercial manager.

The campaign, which is expected to last through to June of next year, will feature a number of initiatives to raise monies to help with the re-development of the clubhouse.

Mr Shaw said: "The loss of the clubhouse has been a tremendous shock to all of us in Brackley. The clubhouse has been a pivotal part of the local community for the past forty years.

Stand Together - donors should visit the club's Go Fund Me page

"It has held christenings, birthday parties, wedding receptions, anniversary celebrations as well as, for the past three years, hosting our award-winning Community programme.

"Whilst the clubhouse was insured, we know that in addition to any recovered sums we will need to raise a substantial sum to provide a clubhouse that not only meets our current needs but which can also stand as a great community asset for, at least, the next forty years.

"Fundraising has already raised over £2000. If you are able to help in any way with our campaign, then please contact Graham Shaw. His email address is grahamshaw@brackleytownfc.co.uk."

The Go Fund Me appeal page where donations can be made is available here.