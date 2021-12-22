17 businesses in Oxfordshire join to support local blind and visually Impaired adults and children this Christmas

Oxfordshire Association for the Blind (OAB) has been supported by local businesses to raise money for local blind and visually impaired people by donating prizes for their New Year raffle.

After a difficult year navigating through Covid, Oxfordshire Association for the Blind (OAB) have adapted their services, so they are able to continue supporting blind and visually impaired adults and children at their resource centre, in the community and at home.

It is no surprise that fundraising has taken a knock after the effects of last year, but in response to this OAB have launched their New Year raffle to raise vital funds to support the charity.

Local businesses have generously donated tickets, memberships and even a grand prize of £1,000 donated by OXSIGHT.

Mark Upton, CEO from OAB, said: “We have been so wonderfully supported by the local community with generous offering to support our OAB New Year raffle.

"We have worked closely with OXSIGHT over the years, as their brilliant products can make a huge difference to the people we support, and we were thrilled when they said they would sponsor the grand prize of £1,000!

"We have had so many prizes gifted from local business, some which we have worked with, and support us on a regular basis, and others who have gifted from the goodness of their hearts. We can’t say thank you enough!”

The OAB New Year raffle will take place on January 14. You can enter the raffle through the following web link: www.oxeyes.org.uk/raffle

The drawing closes on January 10, and only over 18s can enter.

Molly Davies, the communications officer from OAB said: “We were blown away by the support and generosity of the local business community.

"We have been gifted an incredible £1,000 from OXSIGHT, tickets to: Blenheim Palace, Science Oxford, Oxford Botanical Garden and Arboretum, Modern Art Oxford, Cotswold Wildlife Park, Upton House, Oxford Playhouse, Gravitee Golf, Waterperry Gardens, North Wall, Birdland, Cogges Farm, Nuffield House, as well as a tour of Oxford Town Hall, tea and cake for two from The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury, and a voucher for Boswells Coffee shop in Didcot.

"We want to say a huge thank you to all the businesses who have supported the raffle and so generously donated such fabulous prizes! We hope that they are incentive enough for the local community to buy tickets and raise money to help support blind and visually impaired adults and children in Oxfordshire.”

There are more than 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss, around 22,000 of those people live in Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire Association for the Blind helps Blind and Visually Impaired adults and children across Oxfordshire to cope with sight loss. They are committed to promoting independence and opportunities for Visually Impaired people in the community by offering information, advice, and support, not only to the individuals that they support, but to their families and carers too.