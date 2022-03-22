16th century Middleton Cheney Baptist Church, including cemetery up for sale near Banbury (photo from Savills estate agents listing on Rightmove.com)

A 16th century church and its property, including a cemetery have gone on the market in a village near Banbury.

Middleton Cheney Baptist Church and its surrounding property.in the High Street of the village are up for sale and listed with Savills estate agents.

The church, which has existed since the 16th Century and been a Baptist Church since 1740.

The High Street site extends to a total of 0.44 acres (0.18 ha) and includes a former church building, an ancillary building which was previously used for administrative services, a graveyard and a small stone outbuilding which served as storage for maintenance of the grounds.

Revd Steve Barber, interim regional minister for Southern Counties Baptist Association, said: "The Church has been part of Southern Counties Baptist Association as well as the Baptist Union of Great Britain.

"Sadly, after a decline in membership, the remaining church members made the decision to close in July 2021.

"Now the church has been closed, the building and other land held for the benefit of the church have become the responsibility of the Baptist Union Corporation Ltd, as Property Trustee, and these will be sold as is permitted by the charitable Property Trusts that govern their use.

"The Baptist Union Corporation will make sure that appropriate covenants are put in place upon any transfer of ownership to ensure the burial ground remains accessible, and is well maintained for future use by visitors."

A key feature for the property on the online listing is how it provides an 'opportunity for conversion/ redevelopment.'

The online listing on Rightmove.com does not show a sale price. The church property is instead being sold by a price on application (POA) process.