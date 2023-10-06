167-year-old snuff box and military medals from Napoleonic Wars discovered in Banbury

A 167-year-old silver snuff box and military medals dating from the Napoleonic Peninsular War have been discovered in Banbury.

The snuff box and medals belonged to Sgt Major William Livsey, who fought under the Duke of Wellington.

Featuring a miniature cannon, which is a replica of one used in during the war, the ceremonial snuff box bears the inscription ‘Presented August 29th 1856 to Sgt-Major William Livsey, by the Officers and Men of The West Essex Yeomanry Artillery for his meritorious services in bringing that Corps to its present efficiency’.

The pair of medals presented to the Seargent bear markings recognising the serviceman’s participation in the Pensinsular War at conflicts in Tolouse, Orthes, Pyrennes, Vittoria, and Albuhera.

The items had been treasured through generations by his Oxfordshire descendants. However, the family has now decided it is time to part with the military heirlooms.

The snuff box and the pair of medals will be auctioned at Banbury’s Hanson Holloway’s Ross saleroom on Saturday October 7. The snuff box was estimated at between £800 and £1,000, and the medals were estimated at between £1,000 and £1,500.

Jasper Marsh, auctioneer at Hanson Holloway’s Ross, said: “It’s a wonderful historical find made on our doorstep. It reminds us of the gallantry of a man who proudly served our country two centuries ago under Wellington, a renowned military leader.

“Historical treasures like this are part of Britain’s heritage, and we look forward to finding a it new home, perhaps with a collector or museum.”