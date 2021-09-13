12-year-old Banbury girl raises £1,000 for Young lives v cancer charity

Banbury area girl, Niamh Claydon, aged 12, raised more than 1,000 over the summer in a cake-baking fundraiser for the Young Lives v Cancer charity.

Niamh Claydon spent her summer baking and selling cupcakes for the Young Lives v Cancer, formally CLIC Sargent.

She did the Captain Tom 100 challenge, making 100 cupcakes and sold them in her village.

Along with attending local community events such as car boot sales, she also launched a JustGiving fundraising web page.

She said: "I loved raising money so much, it gave me a buzz. I decided to challenge myself a bit more, this is where you come in! Please help me to raise £1000 in a year by buying my cupcakes. As I already raised £170 at the car boot and sent that to the charity by cheque I have set my target on just giving for £830."

Niamh recently passed her £830 fundraising target through the JustGiving web page bringing her total to more than £1,000 raised for the Young Lives v Cancer charity.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.