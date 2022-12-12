10cc, Gilbert O'Sullivan, Toyah and Kiki Dee among attractions at Fairport's Cropredy Convention 2023

10cc who will headline Friday at Fairport's Cropredy Convention - with a fantastic show

Fairport announced the line-up of acts booked for next summer’s three-day event. A few more acts have yet to be confirmed and these will be announced in February.

The event will take place at Cropredy near Banbury on Thursday 10, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 August, 2023.

The festival will feature its usual eclectic mix of acts - everything from acoustic folk to rock and prog and all things in between. Host band Fairport Convention will open the festival on Thursday with a short acoustic performance then take the stage again on the Saturday to play the festival’s closing two-hour spot.

Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri who are also on the set list for Fairport's Cropredy Convention 2023

An amazing set by 10CC will headline on the Friday, Toyah & Robert Fripp, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Gilbert O’Sullivan and the UK farewell performance from Strawbs.

Inflation-busting Cropredy tickets are on now sale in time for Christmas.

Festival director Gareth Williams said: “We know cash will be tight for everyone this year so we’ve pulled out all the stops to keep Cropredy as affordable as possible.”

Adult three-day tickets start at £155.

Toyah and Robert Fripp are among the guests at next year's Fairport's Cropredy Convention

Mr Williams said: “Despite booming costs we’ve kept the ticket price increase well below inflation. For example, Tier 1 tickets have gone up by just £10 – that’s only a tenner more than our 2020 prices!”

As an added incentive the first 1,000 ticket orders will get a Christmas card signed by the members of Fairport Convention.