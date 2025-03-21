100-year-old village Women's Institute group meets Banbury MP to discuss pollution of River Cherwell

Members of the Cropredy Women's Institute took a tour of the Banbury Sewage Treatment Works with Banbury MP Sean Woodcock today.

The Cropredy Women’s Institue, which celebrates it’s 100th anniversary this year invited MP Sean Woodcock to take a tour of the Banbury sewage treatment works to discuss pollution of the River Cherwell.

The group’s members, along with the Banbury Water Quality Testing volunteers, took a tour of Thames Water’s Banbury Sewage Treatment works with Sean Woodcock today (March 21).

The two groups hope the visit will show the MP exactly what challenges are being faced to keep the River Cherwell clean of waste.

Sue Smith, climate ambassador for Cropredy WI, said: “For two years we have been monitoring our local stretch of the River Cherwell as part of the Cherwell and Ray Partnership Citizen Science monitoring programme.

“We have contributed to a major piece of work reporting on the health of our rivers in this region.”

The Cherwell and Ray Partnership Citizen Science conducted a study on the 46 storm overflow locations in the Banbury area in 2023.

According to the group, raw sewage was discharged into the River Cherwell and River Ray on 1,969 occasions for over 24,000 hours in total.

Sue added: “As a WI climate ambassador, I can make a difference by bringing groups together to monitor the progress being made.

“With this information, we are engaging with our communities, Thames Water, developers and regulatory bodies to make changes.

“By inviting Sean Woodcock MP to join us on the tour of Banbury Sewage Treatment Works, he too will gain a greater understanding of the

challenges being faced.”

The two groups hope that Sean Woodcock MP will raise their concerns in Parliament so that swift action can be taken to protect the rivers and to fix the faulty drainage systems.

Sue said: “Nature and the environment are something Cropredy WI has been passionate about since it first formed 100 years ago in 1925. Then, WI members campaigned to clean up the rubbish from hedgerows and connecting the village to the main drainage system.

“100 years later we are still campaigning on behalf of our community. This time we are calling to account the effectiveness of that same drainage system and ensuring their voices will be heard in parliament by engaging with Sean Woodcock, MP.”

Speaking after the visit, Sean Woodcock MP said: “I am grateful to the Cropredy Women’s Institute for their invitation to tour the Banbury Sewage Treatment works with them today.

“On the tour, I was pleased to hear from Thames Water about the steps they are taking to address pollution in the River Cherwell and local waterways.”

“The previous Conservative government failed to make water companies accountable. Under their watch, raw sewage was pumped into our local rivers on an unprecedented scale, while water company bosses continued to receive large bonuses.

“I was proud to vote for the Water (Special Measures) bill to make water company bosses criminally responsible for illegal sewage dumping, and to ban bonus payments to those who are found to have pumped significant levels of sewage into rivers.

“The government has also launched an Independent Water Commission to review the water industry and regulation, and there is further legislation planned for later in this Parliament.”

“I hope that these steps will help to clean up the River Cherwell and local rivers for good.”

To get involved in the campaign to test and monitor the health of rivers, visit: https://earthwatch.org.uk/greatukwaterblitz/