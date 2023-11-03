100-year-old Banbury war veteran receives hero’s welcome at RAF memorial centre

One of the last surviving Lancaster Bomber navigators received a hero's welcome when he visited an RAF memorial centre yesterday (Thursday October 2).

To fulfil a wish, World War Two hero Clifford Storr, from Banbury, visited the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) in Lincoln to pay his respects to his fallen comrades and lay a wreath.

The trip was made possible by Clifford’s family, staff at the IBCC and Seccombe Court care home - and Humphris Funerals provided a limo free of charge so the centenarian could travel in style.

It was an emotional day for the Banbury family, but they received a warm welcome from the staff at the centre, who gave them a VIP tour of the exhibitions and a lunch.

It had been a long wish of Clifford's to visit the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln and pay respects to his fallen comrades.

Clifford located the names of two of his air crew members who were killed in action on the remembrance panels and was able to place poppies next to them.

Clifford’s daughter, Karen White, said: “Dad was given a fantastic welcome by those involved with the memorial and a hero's welcome by the members of staff, patrons, and visitors (young and old) who were present on the day.

"A brilliant occasion for a 100-year-old WWII Bomber Command veteran made possible by a concerted effort both locally and at the IBCC in Lincoln. A day he will treasure for the rest of his days!

"Special thanks to Rosemary and Evan from Seccombe Court who came to look after dad; Emma Hollis from Humphris Banbury; and Nicky van Der Drift, CEO of the IBCC, all of whom went above and beyond to realise the dream of a 100-year-old veteran.”

Clifford Storr as a young airman in 1942.

Clifford joined the Royal Air Force in 1942 at the age of 17 and became a navigator on a Lancaster Bomber, flying over 60 incredibly dangerous missions during World War Two.

Now believed to be one of the last surviving Lancaster Bomber Navigators, Clifford celebrated his 100th birthday at the Seccombe Court care home in June.

The role of Clifford and those like him in the RAF Bomber Command was vital to the allied forces gaining victory in the war. Almost 58,000 men and women lost their lives supporting the Bomber Command during the war, the memorial centre remembers them.