Peggy’s memoir gets the thumbs up from Bob Dylan

Next Wednesday’s gig for The Dylan Project will have extra special meaning for bass player Dave Pegg.

For ‘Peggy’ has just received plaudits for his memoir Off The Pegg from the great man himself - Bob Dylan.

Dave Pegg and his memoir Off The Pegg NNL-180910-155444009

Peggy - best known for his membership of Fairport Convention and Jethro Tull - is a huge Dylan fan and has been part of The Dylan Project band since its inception.

He is delighted that his hero has enjoyed his recently published book.

“Nigel Schofield who’s the co-writer of the book is an expert on Bob Dylan and Bob and his manager send stuff to Nigel to evaluate whether it’s worth releasing.

“He sent Bob both the Dylan Project albums we made and Bob said he liked them. So he asked for a copy of my book and Nigel sent him a copy.

“The message came back that Bob had enjoyed the book and thanked me. I was so pleased about that.

“We went to see ELO and I gave Jeff Lynne a copy. Jeff was in the Travelling Wilburys with Bob (along with George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty) so the last two surviving Travelling Wilburys have each had a copy.”

Best-selling author Stephen King - who’s a big Fairport fan - has also asked for a copy.

Off The Pegg is selling like hot cakes and it is thought a second print will happen in 2019. It is a hugely enjoyable read and full of ‘names’, showing that Peggy has worked and played with some of folk and rock’s biggest stars.

The book is available at davepegg.co.uk and from Waterstones. Tickets for the Dylan Project are still available at Chipping Norton Theatre on 01608 642350.