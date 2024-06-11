Pedestrian suffers broken skull and dislocated knee after being hit by car at zebra crossing in Banbury
Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to the serious incident, which happened at around 5.25pm on Sunday June 2.
Officers said a blue Ford Focus collided with the pedestrian on a zebra crossing on High Street. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "The victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Horton General Hospital.
"He has since been discharged."
Investigating officer PC Matt Watson said: “We are seeking witnesses to this collision which occurred on a busy street at a busy time of the day.
“We would ask anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dash-cam footage to please come forward.
“If you have information, please provide it via our online reporting pages quoting reference 43240257513, or by calling 101 quoting the same reference.”