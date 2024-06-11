Pedestrian suffers broken skull and dislocated knee after being hit by car at zebra crossing in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pedestrian suffered a broken skull and dislocated knee after being hit by a car at a zebra crossing in Banbury.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to the serious incident, which happened at around 5.25pm on Sunday June 2.

Officers said a blue Ford Focus collided with the pedestrian on a zebra crossing on High Street. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "The victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Horton General Hospital.

"He has since been discharged."

Investigating officer PC Matt Watson said: “We are seeking witnesses to this collision which occurred on a busy street at a busy time of the day.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dash-cam footage to please come forward.