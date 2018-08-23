Patients show their love and respect for retiring Cropredy GP by raising cash in her honour

A popular and respected doctor in Cropredy is retiring after 32 years – and her patients have been raising money for charity in her honour.

Dr Judith Wright is a GP at Cropredy Surgery and retired earlier this month.

In lieu of presents, a Just Giving page has been set up to raise money for Katharine House Hospice and so far, more than £2,500 has been raised, smashing the £815 target.

Speaking to the Banbury Guardian, Dr Wright said: “It’s very humbling that people want to raise money in your name.

“It has been a privilege to work there over the years.”

She added working in a small surgery meant the patients got to know the doctors well.

She said: “People have been asking about my retirement and I don’t need presents so I asked them to donate money to Katharine House.

“The surgery gave me some lovely flowers. People at the surgery have been very generous and the surgery got patients to write down their memories of me.

“Over the years, you do your best and people are grateful for the things you don’t even notice you are doing.

“Often it is the little things patients remember, that was what was brought home to me by all the cards and comments from patients.”

Dr Wright plans to use her spare time to improve her golf game and do more walking.

She already enjoys long distance walking but plans to join the local Ramblers group.

She said: “Walking is very much a UK pursuit and the walks in the UK have been fabulous – the coast to coast path and the first one I ever did long distance was the West Highland Way, in Scotland.

“I used to play golf regularly, but the golf course I was a member of went bust.

“I often spend part of the weekend at work so I’ve not played as much as I might have done.”

The surgery has undergone some changes over the years, she added, and she had worked with some ‘excellent’ partners.

She praised surgery founder Raouf Yassin, and partners Chris Day and, more recently Barry Tucker, who came from West Bar Surgery, in Banbury.

Dr Yassin was also a clinical assistant in neonatal paediatrics at Horton Hospital. He passed away in March 2010.

Dr Wright also plans to spend more time with children, Adam and Kristin.

Kristin is a junior doctor in Sheffield A&E, although Dr Wright said she tried to dissuade her.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Just Giving page set up on Dr Wright’s behalf can visit here.