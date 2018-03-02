Parliamentary pint of Hooky thanks to Banbury MP

Hook Norton Brewery is available at the bar in the House of Commons this week thanks to North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis.

Strangers Bar in Parliament regularly plays host to ‘guest beers’ from constituencies across the UK and the MP invited her own constituency favourite, Hook Norton Brewery to feature this week.

North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis pulls a pint of Hooky in the Commons bar NNL-180203-155856001

James Clarke and Mark Graham from the brewery travelled down to Westminster to pull a pint and celebrate the occasion on Wednesday (February 28).

Ms Prentis said: “I was thrilled to welcome Hook Norton brewery to Parliament this week and showcase one of my constituency’s finest products.

“Hooky is one of my favourite beers so I was really pleased to have the opportunity for my colleagues to enjoy it at Westminster too.”

Brewery managing director Mr Clarke added: “It was a great opportunity for us to bring along our beer and talk about the brewing process here at Hook Norton Brewery.

Hook Norton Brewery is a guest beer at the Strangers Bar in the House of Commons this week NNL-180203-155835001

“It is an increasingly tough market and we work very hard to produce a honest, quality beer so to have the opportunity to showcase it here was fantastic.

“We have been handcrafting our beers in Oxfordshire for 169 years and hope to continue for many years to come.”