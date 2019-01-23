Parking issue halts house extension plan and country manor decision deferred

Lack of parking in a cul-de-sac prompted councillors to reject plans for an extension that would have created a six-bedroom property.

Applicant Marc Curtis had hoped to boost the size of the home in Northend, while two parking spaces and a garage were enough to satisfy Stratford District Council’s planning officer.

But Burton Dassett Parish Council chairman James Gordon-Cumming said at the planning meeting on January 16, that the proposed garage was too narrow and some of the properties in Leys Close were already closer together than others in the village.

Cllr Anne Parry agreed with the parish council, saying: “I feel it is an over-development of the site and I feel it is out of character with the other dwellings. I wouldn’t have had so much of a problem with parking if the road leading up to this property had provision for parking.”

Councillors unanimously voted against the officers’ recommendations and refused planning permission.

At the same meeting, councillors deferred a decision on whether to allow a country property in Cherington. An orchard, swimming pool, gym, walled garden and extra rooms are also planned as part of the 789-acre North Farm.

But some confusion about the recommendation to refuse planning permission meant the applicants will have to wait for the decision.