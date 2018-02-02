Park Gardens takes shape as phase one of build nears end

The first phase of construction work at the £12m Park Gardens retirement living complex in the centre of Banbury is nearing completion.

Balconies have been added, windows installed and roof tiles fixed at the northern end of the Bath Road site, adjacent to People’s Park.

Park Gardens which over looks Banbury's People's Park is reaching the end of phase one NNL-180202-143438001

The Bromford Homes building has been split into three phases with the first 12 apartments in phase one of the project expected to be completed by March.

Penny Downing, Bromford’s sales and marketing director, said: “We can never quite predict the great British weather but we’re pleased with how the building work has progressed so far and the northern end of the site in particular is starting to really come alive.

She added: “We’re also delighted that we will soon be able to open ourselves up in our marketing suite to welcome customers to see the range of apartments on offer, hear about the lifestyle of our retirement living schemes, and how living in Park Gardens will offer a safe, secure and happy home as well as a lively community for residents and the wider community to enjoy.”

The complex will consist of 78 retirement homes, a cafe, beauty salon and gymnasium.

Park Gardens on Bath Road, Banbury, takes shape NNL-180202-143620001

Residents are expected to move in during the early part of next year.