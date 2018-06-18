Parachutist caught in power cables near Brackley

A parachutist got caught in power cables near Brackley on Saturday and was left dangling in the air for 45 minutes before being rescued.

Firefighters from Banbury, Northampton and the specialist rescue team from Kidlington, along with police, Western Power, land and air ambulance crews, were called by a member of the public to Hinton Road in Steane at around 11.40am.

Working with Western Power engineers and paramedics, the uninjured parachutist was brought down from the entangled in the 11kv power lines safely.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote on Facebook: "Any incident involving power lines or equipment is extremely dangerous and you should never ever approach any electrical incident until the power is isolated by the power company - whether large or small."