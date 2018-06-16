Palace day out for Banbury’s community volunteers

Two men from Banbury who have invested years of their time to community volunteering were treated to a Buckingham Palace garden party in recognition of their dedication.

Stewart Green and Ian Fleming were among 5,000 guests invited to the palace to share drinks and canapes and meet with members of the royal family.

Stewart Green hands over a cheque for �800 to the Katharine House Hospice's communications officer Chris Higgins NNL-180615-143507001

The pair have raised thousands of pounds for charity through their work with Horton’s hospital radio and three years ago the pair set up Puritans Radio Station at Banbury United Football Club.

Stewart said: “It was all community minded people who had been nominated. I took Ian with me who was on hospital radio with me and did over 20 years.

“He came here with me in 2015.

“I was with Radio Horton from 1982 so did 33 years general fundraising with them and I’ve been doing this for three years so 36 years volunteering.”

Stewart is station manager with Puritans Radio while Ian has a more backseat involvement due to work commitments.

Stewart’s affiliation with the club predates his involvement with hospital radio as his mother and father would take him there in the 1970s.

Their dedication to the club has been recognised with the renaming of the main suite to the Evelyn and Dennis Green Suite.

The fundraising continues at the station as a day after mixing with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Stewart donated £1,000 in total to Katharine House Hospice as a result of the club’s April charity game and £800 from his own pocket due to a Facebook campaign for page likes.

Chris Higgins, communication officer with the Adderbury hospice, said upon receiving the donation: “Katharine House is really grateful. We only receive a quarter of our funding from the government so the majority, three quarters, comes from people like yourself, people in the local community, so we really do rely on it.

“The fundraising that you have done over the years, and this year is really fantastic.”