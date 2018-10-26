Oxfordshire one of the best places to see a hedgehog

At a time of growing concern about the decline in hedgehog numbers, a new survey by Hedgehog Street may give them new hope.

The the results of the survey placed Oxfordshire as the second best county for hedgehog sightings. It was beaten to the top spot by Hampshire.

Check your bonfires for hedgehogs

Hedgehog Street is a joint campaign from the People’s Trust for Endangered Species and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

The campaign is aimed at ensuring the hedgehog, the UK’s only spiny mammal, remains a common and familiar part of British life.

With Bonfire Night just around the corner people are also being reminded to double check their bonfires before lighting them for hedgehogs.

Dark adn well hidden places found at the bottom of bonfire piles are an ideal place for hedgehogs to take shelter.

