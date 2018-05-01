Oxfordshire in top 10 most-filmed counties in UK

Oxfordshire is in the top ten most-filmed counties in the UK outside London with Blenheim Palace particularly sought-after by filmmakers, according to new research.

Comparison website Go Compare discovered Oxfordshire is fourth in the list behind Kent, Buckinghamshire and Surrey.

Blockbuster films including Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Black Beauty have been shot at Blenheim Palace.

While Oxford is also a popular location for movies with Harry Potter, James Bond and others using the city as a backdrop.

Go Compare used IMDb’s ‘filming locations’ section as its source for the locales, including both films and TV series, cleaned up by removing film studios.

To define a top location in each state, the website analysts went as granular as we could to isolate a specific building, landmark or city.

For more popular destinations for Hollywood from across the globe, visit www.gocompare.com/travel-insurance/on-location.