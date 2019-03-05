Oxfordshire housing provider slammed over safety failures

A housing association which has homes in Oxfordshire has been slammed for failings over fire, gas and lift safety.

Tenants of GreenSquare Group were found to be at the risk of ‘serious detriment’, a report by the Regulator for Social Housing found.

It found ‘a number of properties’ had overdue gas safety certificates.

The group was also found to have ‘failed to implement a large number of high priority actions’ following fire risk assessments.

They had been found to have been outstanding for a ‘number of months’ and were found to have ‘affected a significant number of tenants, including potentially vulnerable tenants’.

GreenSquare, which has also has homes in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, was found to have failed to meet the Home Standard by the Regulator of Social Housing.

Another concern, the regulator said, was GreenSquare Group’s lack of compliance with lift safety requirements.

‘A number of lifts’ had out-of-date lift services checks, it said.

Ruth Cooke, GreenSquare’s interim chief executive, said: “It’s our responsibility to carry out risk assessments where necessary – and to then ensure that any resulting actions are carried out promptly.

“Clearly this hasn’t happened and we apologise unreservedly for that. We understand that customers will feel let down and they have every right to feel that way.”