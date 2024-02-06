Oxfordshire based company announces £25 million turnover success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company, which has been running for over 35 years, has announced its recent success for the financial year of 2022, as it positions itself into the new year with even greater growth planned.

Despite a dynamic global market, Oxford Plastics, which has its headquarters in Enstone, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, continued to expand into the tough USA market with its innovative and durable site safety products which, present significant sustainability and carbon reduction benefits. These products include the LowPro Trench Covers, road plates and temporary fencing.

The strategic recruitment of key positions in both the UK and the US has played a pivotal role in Oxford Plastics' success.

Andy Burns, MD of Oxford Plastics said they had delivered against their ambitious goals

The team’s expansion has been concentrated across vital departments, including commercial, operations, logistics, and customer care, with a total of 38 new hires being created. These new hires bring diverse expertise to the Oxford Plastics family, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering industry-leading service and innovative solutions to its growing customer base.

Andy Burns, Managing Director of Oxford Plastics said: “This past year has been another hugely successful year in OPS and a further step forward in our performance. We delivered against our ambitious goals, by strengthening our service promise to our customers, and by continuing to invest in our people and the organisation. As a team we love to win, and we will do it again in 2024 as there is still so much more to come. Thank you to everyone for their support in making it happen.”

Some of its top-selling products include the LowPro trench cover and road plates range, and the Temporary Fence Weight products that saw a huge growth in the US market.

The team at Oxford Plastics are already working on new products which will be released in 2024.