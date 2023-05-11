News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir comes to St Mary's church in Banbury

Fresh from singing with The Welsh National Opera, renowned Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir are marking the start of summer this year in St Mary's Church, Banbury

By Lloyd EvansContributor
Published 11th May 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:25 BST
OWMVC singing a rousing sea shanty, complete with choreography! OWMVC singing a rousing sea shanty, complete with choreography!
OWMVC singing a rousing sea shanty, complete with choreography!

The Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir supported the cast of the Blaze of Glory production, which tells the story of a Welsh male voice choir, where miners from the coal fields in the heart of the south Wales valleys, left family and community to find work in the burgeoning care manufactories in Oxfordshire.

Oxford Welsh Male Voice are now continuing their streak of concerts in towns and villages around Oxford with their 'Sing In the Summer' annual concert in St Mary's church in Banbury.

A spokesperson for the Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir said the performance is “a night that promises the very best of four part male harmonies and a rich tapestry that moulds both contemporary pieces and traditional Welsh Male voice Staples, the evening promises to be magical for anyone who loves music.”

Most Popular
Fresh from singing with The Welsh National Opera, renowned Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir are marking the start of summer this year in St Mary's Church, BanburyFresh from singing with The Welsh National Opera, renowned Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir are marking the start of summer this year in St Mary's Church, Banbury
Fresh from singing with The Welsh National Opera, renowned Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir are marking the start of summer this year in St Mary's Church, Banbury

Appearing on May 20 at 7.30, tickets are available from https://tinyurl.com/OWMVCSIS - or email [email protected]

Related topics:St Mary's ChurchBanburyOxfordshire