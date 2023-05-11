Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir comes to St Mary's church in Banbury

Fresh from singing with The Welsh National Opera, renowned Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir are marking the start of summer this year in St Mary's Church, Banbury

OWMVC singing a rousing sea shanty, complete with choreography!

The Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir supported the cast of the Blaze of Glory production, which tells the story of a Welsh male voice choir, where miners from the coal fields in the heart of the south Wales valleys, left family and community to find work in the burgeoning care manufactories in Oxfordshire.

Oxford Welsh Male Voice are now continuing their streak of concerts in towns and villages around Oxford with their 'Sing In the Summer' annual concert in St Mary's church in Banbury.

A spokesperson for the Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir said the performance is “a night that promises the very best of four part male harmonies and a rich tapestry that moulds both contemporary pieces and traditional Welsh Male voice Staples, the evening promises to be magical for anyone who loves music.”

