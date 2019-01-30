Owner of dogs rescued from Deddington hole thanks 'absolutely brilliant' fire service

The owner of two dogs visited Deddington Fire Station to thank the team who rescued the terriers after they got stuck in a hole, one for 17 hours.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to locate the dogs which had become trapped in a fox hole in a field near Deddington Hill on Monday, January 21.

A relieved owner with her dog after being rescued by firefighters. Photo: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The family thanked the team in person for saving Flash and Ruby and presented a cheque to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Their owner told Oxfordshire County Council: "I called the fire service and they were absolutely brilliant, they came within ten minutes."

Flash went missing the previous afternoon so they took Ruby to the same place the next morning to see if she could find her.

But in doing so, she also got trapped in the hole so the fire service was called, and with the help of the crew in Kidlington, both dogs were rescued safely.

Watch manager Chris Fenemore said: "We were thrilled to bits when we heard the owner wanted to come up to the station and thank us.

"They were going to bring with them a cheque to The Fire Fighters Charity which is very generous."#

